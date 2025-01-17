UK retail sales fall -0.3% mom in Dec, down -0.8% qoq in Q4

UK retail sales volumes declined by -0.3% mom in December, significantly missing expectations for 0.4% mom increase. The drop was primarily driven by reduced supermarket sales, partially offset by a rebound in non-food stores such as clothing retailers, which saw recovery after recent declines.

On a quarterly basis, sales volumes in Q4 fell -0.8% qoq compared with Q3, highlighting a slowdown in consumer activity. However, year-on-year, Q4 sales volumes rose 1.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

Full UK retail sales release here.