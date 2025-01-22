SNB’s Schlegel: Negative rates remain a tool, despite being unpopular

SNB Chair Martin Schlegel said today at the World Economic Forum in Davos that with the policy rate currently at 0.50%, “we still have some room” for adjustments. But he ruled out any firm commitment on future rate moves.

While negative rates remain an unpopular tool in Switzerland, Schlegel noted that the SNB would reintroduce them if deemed necessary to stabilize monetary conditions.

Looking ahead to the SNB’s next policy meeting in March, Schlegel indicated that the central bank will evaluate whether further rate adjustments are warranted.

“At the moment monetary conditions are appropriate. We decide from quarter to quarter and then we will see,” he said, refraining from estimating the likelihood of rates turning negative again.

Schlegel also addressed risks stemming from global uncertainties, particularly the tariff hikes proposed by Trump administration. While he downplayed the direct impact of such measures on Swiss inflation, he acknowledged that heightened global risks could bolster the safe-haven appeal of the Swiss Franc.

“Whenever there is a crisis, investors tend to buy the Swiss Franc,” Schlegel said, highlighting the currency’s role in monetary conditions alongside interest rates.