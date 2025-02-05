Wed, Feb 05, 2025 @ 09:00 GMT
China's Caixin PMI services PMI drops to 51.0

China’s Caixin PMI services PMI drops to 51.0

By ActionForex.com

China’s Caixin Services PMI slipped to 51.0 in January, down from 52.2 and below expectations of 52.3. PMI Composite also edged lower from 51.4 to 51.1, marking a four-month low, as both manufacturing and services sectors struggled to gain momentum.

According to Caixin Insight Group, while supply and demand conditions showed improvement, services growth lagged behind, pointing to weaker consumer activity.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist added, “Employment in both sectors fell significantly, and overall price levels remained subdued, particularly factory-gate prices in manufacturing.”

Full China Caixin PMI services release here.

