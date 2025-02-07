IMF backs BoJ’s gradual rate hikes, sees policy rate moving toward neutral by 2027

Nada Choueiri, deputy director of IMF’s Asia-Pacific Department and mission chief for Japan, stated that IMF remains “supportive” of BoJ’s current monetary policy course. She emphasized that rate hikes should be implemented in a gradual and flexible manner to ensure that domestic demand continues to recover.

Choueiri projected that BoJ’s policy rate could rise “beyond 0.5%” by the end of this year, with a longer-term path toward the “neutral level” by the end of 2027.

IMF estimates Japan’s neutral rate to be within a band of 1% to 2%, with a midpoint of 1.5%.

Also, IMF maintains an optimistic outlook for Japan’s economy, forecasting 1.1% GDP growth in 2025, supported by increasing wages and stronger consumer spending.

Given these projections, IMF expects BoJ to continue its tightening cycle in a controlled manner.