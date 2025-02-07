Fri, Feb 07, 2025 @ 14:33 GMT
Canada's employment grows 76k, unemployment rate down to 6.6%

Canada’s labor market significantly outperformed expectations in January, with employment rising by 76.0k, far exceeding 26.5k forecast. The biggest job gains were seen in manufacturing (+33k, +1.8%) and professional, scientific, and technical services (+22k, +1.1%).

The unexpected strength in employment was further reinforced by decline in the unemployment rate from 6.7% to 6.6%, beating market expectations of a slight uptick to 6.8%.

Despite the surge in hiring, wage growth showed signs of moderation, with average hourly earnings rising 3.5% yoy, down from 4.0% yoy in December. Total actual hours worked rose 0.9% mom, with a 2.2% annual increase.

Full Canada employment release here.

