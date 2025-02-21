Eurozone PMI manufacturing rises to 47.3, but services falls to 50.7

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI improved from 46.6 to 47.3 in February, a nine-month high. However, Services PMI declined to 50.7 from 51.3, dragging Composite PMI flat at 50.2, indicating near stagnant overall growth.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, highlighted that services sector price pressures remain elevated, creating complications for the ECB ahead of its next meeting. Persistent wage growth and rising input costs in manufacturing, driven by energy prices, add to inflationary risks.

Regionally, France’s services sector led the slowdown, with business activity deteriorating at an accelerated pace since September. In contrast, Germany maintained modest growth, supported by expectations of greater political stability ahead of its federal elections.

Full Eurozone PMI flash release here.