BoE’s Dhingra reaffirms dovish stance, signals concern over weak consumption

BoE MPC member Swati Dhingra, one of the most dovish voices on the committee, reinforced her call for faster rate cuts. She argued that policy remains overly restrictive despite ongoing disinflation.

Dhingra, who voted for a 50bps rate cut earlier this month, pushed back against the common interpretation that gradual easing cycle means 25bps cuts per quarter, stating that “that’s not actually what the committee has said. That’s not my definition, clearly.” She emphasized that even under the assumption of quarterly 25bps cuts, monetary policy would still be “in restrictive territory all of this year”.

Her primary concern remains the persistent weakness in consumer spending, stating that “consumption remains pretty weak, so we’re not seeing that resurgence of inflationary pressures.” She also noted that the slow recovery in demand justifies a more accommodative stance, as “we basically aren’t recovering fully.”

Despite concerns about potential inflationary pressures in certain items, Dhingra maintained that the disinflation process remains intact. She believes the key takeaway is that monetary policy is still restrictive, and reducing the level of restraint would not necessarily derail inflation’s downward trend.

Her remarks highlight a clear divide within the MPC, where some members advocate patience, while doves like Dhingra and Catherine Mann argue that rate cuts should come sooner and in larger increments.