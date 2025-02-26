Wed, Feb 26, 2025 @ 10:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman Gfk consumer sentiment drops to -24.7, no sign of recovery yet

German Gfk consumer sentiment drops to -24.7, no sign of recovery yet

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index for March declined further from -22.6 to -24.7, missing expectations of -21.1.

February data showed income expectations plunging -4.3 points to -5.4, marking a 13-month low, while the economic outlook for the next 12 months improved slightly by 2.8 points to 1.2.

According to Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, the data highlights that “no signs of a recovery” are visible in German consumer sentiment. He noted that headline index has been stuck at a low level since mid-2024, with “great deal of uncertainty among consumers and a lack of planning security”.

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.