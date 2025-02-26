German Gfk consumer sentiment drops to -24.7, no sign of recovery yet

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index for March declined further from -22.6 to -24.7, missing expectations of -21.1.

February data showed income expectations plunging -4.3 points to -5.4, marking a 13-month low, while the economic outlook for the next 12 months improved slightly by 2.8 points to 1.2.

According to Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, the data highlights that “no signs of a recovery” are visible in German consumer sentiment. He noted that headline index has been stuck at a low level since mid-2024, with “great deal of uncertainty among consumers and a lack of planning security”.

