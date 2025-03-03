UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 46.9, job cuts accelerate

The UK manufacturing sector continued to struggle in February, with PMI Manufacturing finalized at 46.9, down from January’s 48.3, marking a 14-month low. Weak demand and declining confidence among clients have exacerbated the downturn, leading to falling output and new orders.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that UK manufacturers are facing an “increasingly difficult trading environment.” The combination of subdued demand, rising cost pressures, and uncertainty over future economic conditions is making it harder for firms to sustain growth.

Inflation fears are also rising, particularly due to changes in the national minimum wage and employer NICs announced in the Autumn Budget.

One of the most concerning trends is the acceleration in job losses. The pace of staff reductions in the sector is now at levels not seen since the pandemic-induced slump in mid-2020.

Full UK PMI manufacturing final release here.