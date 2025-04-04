BoJ’s Ueda: US tariffs likely to pressure Japan’s economy

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned that the 24% tariffs imposed by the US on Japanese goods could have broad implications. He emphasized that heightened uncertainty over the economic outlook may weigh on corporate sentiment and trigger volatile market behavior. This, in turn, could place “downward pressure on global and Japanese economies”.

Meanwhile, Ueda noted that the effect on inflation remains uncertain, as the tariffs could either suppress prices by weakening demand or push them higher through supply chain disruptions.

Despite these concerns, Ueda maintained a cautiously optimistic view on Japan’s economy. He pointed out that corporate sentiment remains positive, and capital expenditure plans are stronger than in the same period of prior years.

He referred to the latest Tankan survey as supportive of BoJ’s baseline view that Japan’s economy is “recovering moderately”. Still, Ueda noted that the survey, conducted from late February to March 31, may not have fully captured the impact of the US tariff announcements.

BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, also speaking at the session, reiterated that the central bank remains committed to adjusting rates if the likelihood of achieving its 2% inflation target increases.

Uchida emphasized that future policy decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis, based on updated forecasts, “without any preconception”.