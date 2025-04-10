RBA’s Bullock: Too early to call rate path amid tariff-driven uncertainty

Thu, Apr 10, 2025 @ 13:52 GMT
RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated today that it is “too early” to judge how escalating global trade war will shape the path of Australian interest rates. “it’s too early for us to determine what the path will be for interest rates,” she added.

Bullock noted that “a period of uncertainty and adjustment” is inevitable as countries react to Washington’s trade moves. RBA plans to stay patient while assessing how these global shocks might affect both supply and demand dynamics. “It will take some time to see how all of this plays out,” she said.

