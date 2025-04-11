Fed’s Collins: Tariff-driven price pressures may delay further policy normalization

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in a speech overnight that keep interest rate at current level is “appropriate for the time being” due to the “highly uncertain environment.”

Collins acknowledged that “renewed price pressures” from tariffs could “delay further normalization of policy”.

“Confidence is needed that the tariffs are not destabilizing inflation expectations,” she emphasized.

She added that any “preemptive action” to support growth would require a “compelling” signal that economic activity is deteriorating more than expected.

Although she expects inflation to gradually return to the 2% target, she acknowledged that core inflation may rise “well above” 3% in the near term due to higher import costs. In her view, the Fed must remain vigilant to ensure these pressures do not become entrenched.