UK PMI composite ticks up to 49.4, price pressures ease from April spike

UK PMI Services rose modestly from 49.0 to 50.2, while Manufacturing PMI edged lower from 45.4 to 45.1. As a result, the Composite PMI ticked up from 48.5 to 49.4, still below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

According to S&P Global’s Chris Williamson, business confidence has improved since April, helped in part by easing trade tensions. However, output across the private sector shrank for a second consecutive month, suggesting that the UK economy may be slipping into contraction for Q2.

On a more encouraging note, inflationary pressures appear to have cooled significantly from April’s spike. This moderation in price growth, combined with lackluster output and emerging job losses, strengthens the case for further monetary easing by BoE in the coming months.

