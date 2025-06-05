Fed’s Beige Book: General tone slightly pessimistic and uncertain

Fed’s Beige Book report paints a picture of slowing US economy marked by pervasive caution and subdued sentiment.

Economic activity was reported to have “declined slightly” overall, with half of the twelve Districts seeing slight to moderate declines, while three reported no change and three noted slight growth. The general tone remains “slightly pessimistic and uncertain,” echoing the previous report, as elevated policy and economic uncertainty continues to weigh on both business and household decision-making.

Consumer spending trends were mixed, with most Districts reporting little change or modest declines. However, in some cases, spending picked up on goods expected to be affected by tariffs—suggesting front-loading behavior amid trade concerns. Employment levels were largely stable, while price pressures persisted, rising at a moderate pace.

Full Fed’s Beige Book report here.