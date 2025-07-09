Wed, Jul 09, 2025 @ 04:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsChina CPI turns positive, but PPI slump deepens

China CPI turns positive, but PPI slump deepens

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s consumer inflation returned to positive territory in June for the first time in five months, with headline CPI rising 0.1% yoy, above expectations of -0.1% yoy. The improvement was driven by a 0.7% annual rise in core CPI — the strongest core reading since April 2024. The data suggests a modest pickup in domestic demand, although the pace remains fragile as headline inflation is barely above zero.

On the producer side, deflation deepened. PPI fell -3.6% yoy, marking its sharpest drop since July 2023 and extending a nearly three-year deflationary streak. The continued subdued industrial demand reflects the challenges facing China’s manufacturing sector.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.