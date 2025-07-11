UK GDP shrinks -0.1% mom in May, but underlying momentum still holds

Fri, Jul 11, 2025 @ 10:27 GMT
UK GDP unexpectedly contracted by -0.1% mom in May, missing expectations for 0.1% mom growth. The weakness was driven by a sharp -0.9% mom drop in industrial production and a -0.6% mom fall in construction output, partially offset by a modest 0.1% mom gain in services—the largest sector of the economy.

Still, broader momentum remains positive. Real GDP rose 0.5% in the three months to May, thanks to steady growth in services (+0.4%) and solid gains in construction (+1.2%). Production also rose 0.2%.

Full UK monthly GDP release here.

