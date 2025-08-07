Strong oil, soybean demand drives China import spike, cuts surplus

Thu, Aug 07, 2025 @ 05:49 GMT
China’s July trade data surprised to the upside, with exports rising 7.2% yoy and imports jumping 4.1% yoy — the largest annual gain in over a year. Strong commodity demand underpinned the figures, as soybean imports surged 18.5% yoy and crude oil shipments rose 11.5% yoy.

The trade surplus came in at USD 98.2 B, narrower than the expected USD 107.9B, suggesting stronger domestic demand helped balance trade flows.

While the numbers offer a positive signal for global demand, investors remain focused on the looming August 12 deadline to finalize a lasting trade agreement with the US. The strong data may give Beijing some negotiating leverage, but uncertainty remains high.

