Eurozone Sentix confidence sinks to five-month low, summer optimism disintegrating at rapid pace

Eurozone investor sentiment deteriorated sharply in September, with the Sentix Confidence Index falling from -3.7 to -9.2, well below expectations of -1.1 and the weakest since April. Current Situation Index weakened to -18.8 from -13.0, while Expectations tumbled to 0.8 from 6.0.

Germany was the clear weak spot. Its investor confidence plunged from -12.8 to -22.1, while Current Situation gauge collapsed from -29.0 to -39.0. Expectations turned negative again, falling from 5.0 to -3.5, highlighting growing pessimism about Europe’s largest economy emerging from recession.

Sentix attributed the downturn to a mix of political and external headwinds: government instability in France, persistent weakness in German industry, an unfavorable tariffs arrangement with the US, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. These factors, it said, are exerting an “oppressive effect” on Eurozone sentiment.

The institute warned that summer optimism has “disintegrated at a rapid pace” and sees little sign of an autumn rebound. With export-oriented sectors facing more pressure under U.S. tariffs and rising concern over sovereign debt — particularly in France — the outlook for the Eurozone remains fragile heading into year-end.

