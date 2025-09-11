US initial jobless claims spike to 263k, highest since 2021

U.S. initial jobless claims surged by 27k to 263k in the week ending September 6, well above expectations of 240k and marking the highest level since October 2021. The four-week moving average rose 10k to 241k, pointing to a clear softening trend in labor market conditions.

Continuing claims were steady at 1.939 million for the week ending August 30, with the four-week average slipping slightly to 1.936 million. Still, the rise in new claims highlights a labor market that is starting to cool more decisively, adding pressure on the Fed as it weighs the pace of policy easing.

Full US jobless claims release here.