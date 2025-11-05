Wed, Nov 05, 2025 @ 23:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK PMI composite finalized at 52.2, firmer growth, easing inflation pressures

UK PMI composite finalized at 52.2, firmer growth, easing inflation pressures

Action Forex
By Action Forex

The UK services sector showed encouraging signs of recovery in October, with PMI Services finalized at 52.3, up from September’s 50.8. Composite PMI also improved to 52.2 from 50.1.

According to Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the latest survey “offered some positive signals,” as both output and new business growth accelerated notably from September’s lows.

Service providers reported stronger client demand and a pickup in new orders, particularly in domestic markets. Many firms cited resilient consumer spending and a turnaround in new client wins as key drivers of October’s improvement. The data also pointed to labour market stabilization, with job cuts slowing sharply and business expectations rising to a 12-month high.

While higher wages were still pushing up costs, the overall pace of input inflation fell to its lowest level since November 2024. Selling prices increased at the slowest pace since June.

Full UK PMI services final release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.