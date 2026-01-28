AUD/USD surges past 0.70 as RBA hike solidify, 0.72 the test for long term strength

Australian Dollar extended its rally this week, with AUD/USD breaking above 0.70 psychological level. The move has been supported by broad-based Dollar weakness, but domestic factors have played a central role following Australia’s stronger-than-expected inflation data.

December CPI showed another month of acceleration, while Q4 headline inflation printed at 3.6%. More importantly for policymakers, trimmed mean CPI at 3.4% underscored persistent underlying inflation that sits uncomfortably above the RBA’s target band. That inflation shock has quickly filtered into economist forecasts. Westpac and ANZ revised their outlooks, now expecting the RBA to raise the cash rate at its upcoming meeting next week. All four major Australian banks now forecast a 25bp hike back to 3.85%.

The key uncertainty now lies beyond the initial move. The question is whether the RBA would signal scope for a more extended tightening cycle, or frame the hike as a one-off adjustment designed to reassert inflation control.

Technically, AUD/USD remains in clear upward acceleration, with D MACD still pointing higher. The advance from 0.5913 is on track toward its 100% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.7213 next. On the downside, below 0.6901 support will bring consolidations first. But downside should be contained above 0.6706 resistance turned support to bring another rally.

More importantly, the decisive break above 0.6941 structural resistance this week strengthens the case that the rise from 0.5913 is reversing the entire decline from the 0.8006 (2020 high). Next target is 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206, which is close to the above 0.7213 projection level.

Reactions to this 0.72 resistance zone will decide whether current rise from 0.5913 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.5506 (2020 low), and open the door to further medium up trend through 0.8006.



