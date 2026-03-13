New Zealand BNZ manufacturing holds firm at 55 in February

New Zealand’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, with BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index edging slightly lower from 55.1 to 55.0. While the headline reading dipped marginally, the index remains comfortably above the 50 breakeven level, signaling ongoing growth in the sector.

Underlying components showed mixed but generally positive trends. Production rose modestly from 56.5 to 56.7, while new orders strengthened from 56.6 to 57.6, indicating improving demand conditions. Employment, on the other hand, fell notably from 52.6 to 50.4.

Survey responses pointed to improving business sentiment, with the share of positive comments rising to 55.5% in February from 47.7% in January. Manufacturers reported stronger orders, enquiries, and sales, helped by firmer export demand and improving conditions across certain sectors.

BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel noted that while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are dominating market attention, February’s PMI reading provides a solid starting point for the manufacturing sector heading into an uncertain global environment.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.