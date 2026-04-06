Mon, Apr 06, 2026 12:51 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsSilver Flushes Weak Hands, Finds Floor at 70, But 80 Remains Out...

    Silver Flushes Weak Hands, Finds Floor at 70, But 80 Remains Out of Reach

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Silver didn’t just survive last Thursday’s selloff—it revealed something important. The nearly 9% plunge was a stress test, and the market’s response—holding firmly above 70—signals that the defense of 70 is more than technical noise. It may mark the point where control shifted from weak to strong hands.

    The selloff could have delivered a clean positioning reset. Leveraged longs were forced out in size, with weak hands flushed out in a single session. But what followed was just as critical: strong hands stepping in quickly, absorbing supply and preventing a deeper breakdown.

    Crucially, the market refused to wait for 60. That level remains the most important value zone, yet buyers chose to act early, stepping in at 70 instead. This behavior reflects a change in mindset—less patience, more urgency—as participants position ahead of tightening supply conditions and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

    Those structural factors are still in play. With supply deficits extending into a fifth consecutive year, Silver has a fundamental cushion underneath it. This doesn’t guarantee a rally, but it strengthens the case that the downside is increasingly supported, especially after such a sharp flush lower.

    However, the upside story remains incomplete. Silver continues to face yield-driven pressure, with its non-yielding asset sensitivity limiting gains in a high-rate environment. A move toward 80 will need yield relief, likely through falling US 10 yield from the current 4.3% towards 4.2%. Until that happens, rallies—while possible—are likely to stall below key resistance, leaving 80 just out of reach for now.

    Technically, for now, further rise is expected as long as 66.70 support holds. Break of 76.29 will resume the rebound from 60.97 towards 38.2% retracement of 121.83 to 60.97 at 84.21. However, break of 66.70 will likely bring another test of 60.97, or probably even a brief breach of 60 psychological level, before Silver forms a durable bottom.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.