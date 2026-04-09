Thu, Apr 09, 2026 13:44 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsUS Initial Jobless Claims Rise but Continuing Claims Signal Labor Market Resilience

    US Initial Jobless Claims Rise but Continuing Claims Signal Labor Market Resilience

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US initial jobless claims rose from 203k to 219k in the week ending April 3, coming in above expectations of 210k and pointing to a modest pickup in layoffs. The four-week moving average also edged higher by 1.5k to 209.5k, suggesting some softening at the margin in labor market conditions.

    However, the broader picture remains more resilient. Continuing claims fell by -38k to 1,794k in the week ending March 28, marking the lowest level since May 2024. The four-week average also declined by -13.25k to 1,823.25k, the lowest since June 2024, indicating that unemployed workers are finding jobs relatively quickly.

    The divergence between rising initial claims and falling continuing claims highlights a labor market that is cooling but still firm. For policymakers, this mix supports a wait-and-see approach, as the data does not yet point to a meaningful deterioration that would force a shift in the policy outlook.

    Full US jobless claims release here.

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