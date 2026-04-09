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    HomeLive CommentsUS Core PCE Inflation Eases Slightly to 3% in February

    US Core PCE Inflation Eases Slightly to 3% in February

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    In February, US personal income fell -0.1% mom, or USD 18.2B, undershooting expectations of 0.3% growth. In contrast, personal spending rose 0.5% mom, or USD 103.2B, in line with forecasts, pointing to continued consumption strength despite weaker income dynamics.

    On the inflation side, PCE price index rose 0.4% mom, while core PCE also increased 0.4% mom, both matching expectations.

    Annually, headline PCE held steady at 2.8% yoy, while core PCE edged down from 3.1% yoy to 3.0% yoy, indicating only a modest easing in underlying price pressures.

    Full US personal income and outlays release here.

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