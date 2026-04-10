Fri, Apr 10, 2026 14:48 GMT
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    HomeLive CommentsCanada Employment Rebound 14.1k in March, Wage Growth Picks Up

    Canada Employment Rebound 14.1k in March, Wage Growth Picks Up

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s employment rose by 14.1k in March, slightly above expectations of 12.6k, offering a modest rebound after a cumulative decline of -109k over the first two months of the year. Despite the headline gain, both full-time and part-time employment showed little variation, suggesting underlying momentum remains limited.

    Labor market conditions were broadly stable. The unemployment rate held at 6.7%, below expectations of 6.8%. Employment rate remained unchanged at 60.6%. Participation was also steady at 64.9%, indicating that the stability in unemployment partly reflects a lack of re-entry into the labor force rather than a strong pickup in hiring.

    Wage growth, however, accelerated notably. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7% yoy, up from 3.9% in February and marking the fastest pace since October 2024. Adjusted for composition effects, wage growth was more moderate at 3.6% yoy. The combination of modest job gains and firmer wages presents a mixed picture, offering some relief after earlier weakness but not enough to signal a clear turnaround in Canada’s labor market.

    Full Canada’s employment release here.

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