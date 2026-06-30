RBA Minutes: Board Chose Patience, Not a Policy Pivot

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s June meeting showed policymakers opted to leave the cash rate unchanged not because the inflation battle has been won, but because they wanted more time to assess how previous tightening and recent oil supply disruptions are feeding through the economy. The Board unanimously kept the cash rate at 4.35%, describing the decision as the best way to balance its inflation and employment objectives amid heightened uncertainty.

The minutes reiterated that inflation remains the central concern. Members observed that “inflation was still materially above the Board’s target” and that staff continued to expect “underlying inflation to increase in the June quarter.” They also noted that labour and non-labour cost pressures remained widespread, adding that monetary policy “needed to remain restrictive to unwind current excess demand through a period of below-trend growth.” While members acknowledged that Australian financial conditions had become “somewhat restrictive,” they judged it was still too early to fully assess the cumulative effects of policy tightening since February.

The Board also devoted considerable attention to developments in the Middle East. Although members acknowledged “the emergence of a potential path to resolution of the conflict,” they cautioned that commodity supply constraints would take time to unwind even if peace proves durable. As a result, they concluded the conflict still posed “material upside risks for inflation and downside risks for growth,” warning that sustained high oil prices could continue to influence firms’ pricing decisions and wage-setting behaviour even after fuel prices moderate.

Looking ahead, the minutes left little doubt that the tightening cycle has not necessarily ended. Members agreed there was merit in “using the space provided by the Board’s earlier decisions” to assess how the economy adjusts, but they also reaffirmed the Board would “do what it considers necessary to achieve” price stability and full employment, “including increasing the cash rate target if necessary.” The minutes therefore reinforce the view that the June pause represented patience rather than a policy pivot, with incoming data likely to determine whether another rate increase becomes necessary in the months ahead.

Full RBA minutes here.