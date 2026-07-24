Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate Slips to -29.6 as Income Outlook Weakens and Saving Stays Elevated

Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate edged down from -29.3 to -29.6 for August, highlighting that household confidence remains deeply depressed despite modest improvement in some underlying indicators. The slight deterioration was driven by weaker income expectations and a renewed rise in precautionary saving, offsetting gains in willingness to buy and economic expectations.

Income expectations fell from -12.2 to -14.5, reversing part of the gradual improvement seen in recent months as households turned more pessimistic about their financial outlook over the coming year. Meanwhile, willingness to save rose from 13.9 to 17.0, remaining exceptionally high by historical standards and signaling that consumers continue to prioritize building financial buffers amid persistent uncertainty. Although willingness to buy improved from -13.4 to -9.9, it remained firmly negative, suggesting that households are still reluctant to commit to major purchases.

The survey also showed economic expectations improving for a third consecutive month, with the indicator rising from -8.7 to -6.3, indicating that pessimism about Germany’s economy is gradually easing. However, consumers still expect economic conditions to worsen over the next year. At the same time, inflation concerns ticked higher following the expiration of the fuel subsidy at the end of June, with higher pump prices reinforcing caution.

Overall, the survey points to a consumer sector that remains constrained, suggesting household spending is unlikely to provide a meaningful boost to Germany’s economic recovery in the near term.

Economic Data

Component Current Previous Trend Consumer Climate (Aug) -29.6 -29.3 ▼ Slightly weaker Income Expectations (Jul) -14.5 -12.2 ▼ Weaker Willingness to Buy (Jul) -9.9 -13.4 ▲ Improved Willingness to Save (Jul) 17.0 13.9 ▲ Higher Economic Expectations (Jul) -6.3 -8.7 ▲ Improved Price Expectations (Jul) -2.1 -2.9 ▲ Inflation concerns rose slightly

Key Takeaways

Consumer Climate edged down from -29.3 to -29.6 , indicating German consumer confidence remains deeply subdued.

, indicating German consumer confidence remains deeply subdued. Income expectations fell from -12.2 to -14.5 , ending several months of gradual improvement.

, ending several months of gradual improvement. Willingness to save rose from 13.9 to 17.0 , highlighting continued precautionary behaviour amid economic uncertainty.

, highlighting continued precautionary behaviour amid economic uncertainty. Willingness to buy improved from -13.4 to -9.9 , but remained firmly negative, suggesting consumers are still reluctant to make major purchases.

, but remained firmly negative, suggesting consumers are still reluctant to make major purchases. Economic expectations improved for a third consecutive month, with the index rising from -8.7 to -6.3 , although most households still expect economic conditions to worsen over the next year.

, although most households still expect economic conditions to worsen over the next year. Inflation concerns increased modestly following the expiry of Germany’s fuel subsidy, which pushed fuel prices higher.

Overall, the survey points to weak household demand, suggesting private consumption is unlikely to become a major driver of Germany’s economic recovery in the near term.

Full German Gfk consumer climate release here.