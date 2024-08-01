Thu, Aug 01, 2024 @ 09:37 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6496; (P) 0.6526; (R1) 0.6572; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral first with current recovery, and some more consolidations would be seen above 0.6479. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6609 minor resistance holds. Below 0.6479 will resume the decline from 0.6798 to 0.6361 support first. Firm break there will target 0.6269 low.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.6798 as another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to the lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6798 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

