Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6678; (P) 0.6702; (R1) 0.6747; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. Some more consolidations could still be seen. On the upside, break of 0.6766 resistance will suggest that pull back from 0.6823 has completed. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 0.6823 and above. However, break of 0.6621 and sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 at 0.6642 will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6529.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.