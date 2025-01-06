Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6196; (P) 0.6210; (R1) 0.6232; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is neutral for now, and further decline is in favor with 0.6273 resistance intact. Decisive break of 0.6169 will extend the fall from 0.6941, and target 138.2% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6074. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.6273 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006, and could have completed at 0.6941 already. Firm break of 0.6169 support will confirm down trend resumption for 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6587) holds.