Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6335; (P) 0.6352; (R1) 0.6368;

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral for consolidations below 0.6373 temporary top. Rebound from 0.6087 is seen as a correction to the fall from 0.6941. In case of another rise, upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. On the downside, break of 0.6234 support will suggest that the rebound has completed as a correction, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.6413, will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 0.6615.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6504) holds.