Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6364; (P) 0.6389; (R1) 0.6433; More...

AUD/USD is staying in consolidations below 0.6438 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6302) holds. Above 0.6438 temporary top will resume the rebound from 0.5913 to 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will argue that the rebound has completed and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6443) will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.