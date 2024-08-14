Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6531; (P) 1.6572; (R1) 1.6613; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral and outlook stays bullish with 1.6474 support intact. On the upside, above 1.6798 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.7180 resistance first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend to 1.7715 fibonacci projection level next. However, firm break of 1.6474 will dampen the bullish view and bring deeper pullback towards 1.5996 support.

In the bigger picture, corrective fall from 1.7062 medium term top should have completed at 1.5996. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is resuming. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5996 at 1.7715. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.6474 support holds.