Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6231; (P) 1.6312; (R1) 1.6426; More…

The break of 1.6359 resistance in EUR/AUD is tentatively taken as a the first sign of near term bullish reversal. Intraday bias now mildly on the upside for 1.6598 resistance. Firm break there will confirm successful defense of 1.5996 support and bring further rally. Nevertheless, break of 1.6156 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.5996 again.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 1.5996 key support level. Sustained break there will argue that whole up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is already reversing. Deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.7180 at 1.5388, even as a correction. Nevertheless, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 1.6359 resistance, will keep medium term outlook neutral at worst.