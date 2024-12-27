Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6673; (P) 1.6714; (R1) 1.6796; More…

EUR/AUD’s rally from 1.5963 resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.7180 high next. On the downside, below 1.6630 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5995 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.