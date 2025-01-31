Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6690; (P) 1.6735; (R1) 1.6782; More…

EUR/AUD failed to break through 1.6800 resistance and retreated. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. In case of another dip, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 1.5963 to 1.6800 at 1.6480 to contain downside. On the upside, firm break of 1.6800 will resume the rally from 1.5963. However, sustained break of 1.6480 will bring deeper correction 61.8% retracement at 1.6283 instead.

In the bigger picture, EUR/AUD is holding on to 1.5996 key support (2024 low) despite brief breach. Larger up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in favor to resume through 1.7180 at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.5996 will indicate that such up trend has completed and deeper decline would be seen.