Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.7510; (P) 1.7547; (R1) 1.7579; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 1.7886 resistance will argue that fall from 1.8553 has completed as a correction at 1.7380. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.8554. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.7431) will target 61.8% retracement at 1.6953 next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.7062 resistance turned support (2023 high) holds, up trend from up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) should still be in progress. Break of 1.8554 will target 100% projection of 1.4281 to 1.7062 from 1.5963 at 1.8744. However, sustained break of 1.7062 will confirm medium term topping and bring deeper fall back to 1.5963 support.