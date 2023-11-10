<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9618; (P) 0.9634; (R1) 0.9648; More…

EUR/CHF is still extending the consolidation from 0.9651 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is in favor as long as 0.9564 minor support holds. Above 0.9651 will resume the rebound from 0.9416 to 0.9691 resistance first. Firm break there will argue that whole decline from 1.0095 has completed at 0.9416, just ahead of 0.9407 support (2022 low). Nevertheless, break of 0.9564 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper fall.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.0095 resistance holds, price actions from 0.9407 are viewed as a three-wave consolidation pattern first. Current rise from 0.9416 might be the third leg. That is, larger down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) might still resume through 0.9407 at a later stage. However, decisive break of 1.0095 will argue that the long term down trend is reversing.