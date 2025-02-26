Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9370; (P) 0.9385; (R1) 0.9404; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral as range trading continues inside 0.9359/9516. On the downside, firm break of 0.9359 will revive the case that choppy rise from 0.9204 is merely a correction and has completed. Deeper fall should then be seen back to retest 0.9204 low. However, firm break of 0.9516 and sustained trading above 0.9481 fibonacci level will carry larger bullish implication and extend the rise from 0.9204.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481 should confirm that whole fall from 0.9928 has completed at 0.9204. Further rally should then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.9651 and above. However, another rejection by 0.9481 will keep outlook bearish for extending larger down trend through 0.9204 at a later stage.