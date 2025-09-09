Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9313; (P) 0.9338; (R1) 0.9358; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Firm break of 0.9317 would resume the decline from 0.9452. That would also solidify the bearish case that corrective pattern from 0.9218 has completed with three waves up to 0.9452 already. Deeper fall should then be seen to 0.9265 support, and then 0.9204 low. On the upside, above 0.9359 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.