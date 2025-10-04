EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF edged higher to 0.9371 last week but retreated back into established range. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. As price actions from 0.9311 are corrective looking, fall from 0.9452 is likely still in progress. On the downside, break of 0.9311 will target 0.9265 support next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another recovery.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.

In the long term picture, overall long term down trend is still in progress in EUR/CHF. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 55 M EMA (now at 0.9820) holds.