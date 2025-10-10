Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9307; (P) 0.9319; (R1) 0.9336; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral, and further decline is still expected with 0.9371 resistance intact. On the downside, below 0.9295 will resume the fall from 0.9425 to 0.9265 support. Firm break there will bring deeper decline to 0.9218 low.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. However, with bullish convergence condition in W MACD, downside potential should be limited in case of another fall. Instead, firm break of 0.9660 resistance will be an important sign of medium term bullish trend reversal.