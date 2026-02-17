Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9110; (P) 0.9124; (R1) 0.9134; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 0.9092. Further decline is expected as long as long as 0.9180 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.9092 will resume larger down trend and target 261.8% projection of 0.9394 to 0.9268 from 0.9347 at 0.9143. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, decisive break of 0.9180 will indicate short term bottoming, and bring stronger rebound towards 55 D EMA (now at 0.9232).

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress with falling 55 W EMA (now at 0.9258) intact. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of recovery.