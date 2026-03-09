Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8993; (P) 0.9034; (R1) 0.9059; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 0.9347 to 0.9092 from 0.9149 at 0.8991 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.8894. On the upside, above 0.9071 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9149 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.