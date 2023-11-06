<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8647; (P) 0.8685; (R1) 0.8705; More….

Price actions from 0.8752 are seen as correcting whole rally from 0.8491. Intraday bias stays mildly on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.8491 to 0.8752 at 0.8652 and below. But downside should be contained by 0.8614 support to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.