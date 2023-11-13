<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8718; (P) 0.8737; (R1) 0.8758; More….

Focus stays on 0.8752 resistance in EUR/GBP. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend and target 0.8874 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.8715 minor support will extend the corrective pattern from 0.8752 with another falling leg before completion. But in this case, downside should be contained by 0.8648 support.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.