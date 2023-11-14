<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8698; (P) 0.8723; (R1) 0.8738; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 0.8754 is seen as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 0.8752, and should target 0.8648. But strong support should be seen around there to complete the consolidation. On the upside, decisive break of 0.8752/4 will resume whole rise from 0.8491 to 0.8874 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.