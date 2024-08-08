Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8583; (P) 0.8600; (R1) 0.8623; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is mildly on the upside with breach of 0.8618 temporary top. Rise from 0.8382 is resuming for 0.8643 resistance. Decisive break there will strengthen the case of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8764 key resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.8561 support will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 0.8382 is strong, there is no confirmation of trend reversal yet. As long as 0.8643 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9267 could still resume through 0.8382 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.8643 will indicate that such down trend has completed, and turn outlook bullish.