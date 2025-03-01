EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8472 continued last week after brief consolidations. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for retesting 0.8201/21 key support zone. Decisive break there will carry larger bearish implications. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8304 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the medium term down trend remains intact with EUR/GBP staying well inside the falling channel. Prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8419) also affirm bearishness. Decisive break of 0.8201/8221 support zone will resume whole down trend from 0.9449 (2020 high) and carry larger bearish implications.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.